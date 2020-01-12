Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Update

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Edison Nation at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison Nation stock remained flat at $$2.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Edison Nation has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

