eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 62,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,984. eGain has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $241.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 1,543.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 107,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 48.3% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

