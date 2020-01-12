Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.53 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and $3.40 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00018660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, BCEX and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,322,412 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,593 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, BCEX, Huobi, LBank and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.