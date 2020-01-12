Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 120,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

ESLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

ESLT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.35. 11,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,217. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at $12,892,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at $4,047,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

