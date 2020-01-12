Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives News Impact Score of 0.56

Headlines about Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Eli Lilly And Co earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Eli Lilly And Co’s score:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $138.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $138.27. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,861 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,575,504 shares valued at $191,219,312. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

