Elitium Hits 1-Day Volume of $31,044.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $31,044.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00009590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.02012079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00186976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

