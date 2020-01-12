Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. Empire has a 1 year low of C$27.61 and a 1 year high of C$37.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Empire alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.50.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.