Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) vs. LeMaitre Vascular (OTCMKTS:LMAT) Head to Head Comparison

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Encision and LeMaitre Vascular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75

LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Encision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Encision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Encision and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encision -5.20% -18.07% -10.76% LeMaitre Vascular 16.76% 13.38% 11.25%

Risk & Volatility

Encision has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encision and LeMaitre Vascular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encision $8.80 million 0.57 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A LeMaitre Vascular $105.57 million 7.08 $22.94 million $0.84 44.51

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Encision.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Encision on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

