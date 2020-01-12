Endor Protocol Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit and Coinall. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $214,376.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinall, BitForex, IDEX, Coinsuper, DEx.top, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

