eosDAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $65,519.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bibox, OTCBTC, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

