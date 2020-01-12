Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 60,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Escalade news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $109,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Escalade alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Escalade by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Escalade by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of ESCA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251. Escalade has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $136.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.