ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. 9,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,342. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $198.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

