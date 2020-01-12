ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPIX. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

EPIX stock remained flat at $$5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,733. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.