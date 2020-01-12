Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $97,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,545.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $3,099,759 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

