Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

NYSE ESS opened at $302.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.79 and a 200-day moving average of $312.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $247.45 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

