Eternity (ENT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Eternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. Eternity has a market capitalization of $14,335.00 and $253.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eternity has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eternity alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Eternity

Eternity (ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,351,512 coins. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group.

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.