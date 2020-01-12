Ether-1 Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $242,205.00 and approximately $29,308.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038651 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00329282 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012306 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002555 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 41,423,088 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.