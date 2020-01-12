Ether Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $368,168.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.01783683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066977 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,242,333 coins and its circulating supply is 167,212,920 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.