Ethos Tops One Day Volume of $482,296.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Ethos has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.46 or 0.05923552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.