EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 51.1% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $103,453.00 and approximately $1,026.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006411 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 54.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003384 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,185,885 coins and its circulating supply is 30,691,178 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.