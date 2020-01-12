EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $293,771.00 and approximately $446,083.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00329812 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012309 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002562 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012539 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.