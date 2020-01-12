Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 715,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EVOK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 167,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

