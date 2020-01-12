EVOS Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. EVOS has a market capitalization of $8,670.00 and $514.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EVOS alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000595 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001186 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.