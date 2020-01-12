EXMR (EXMR) Price Reaches $3.08 on Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001717 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000649 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.