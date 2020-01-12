Exosis (EXO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,118.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $46,194.00 and $32,118.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,138.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.01783683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.03274247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00724019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066977 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 488,896 coins and its circulating supply is 323,896 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

