Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Share Price

Media headlines about Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Snc-Lavalin Group earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Snc-Lavalin Group’s analysis:

SNCAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $37.50 target price on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

