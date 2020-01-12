Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.