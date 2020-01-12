FidexToken 1-Day Volume Tops $2,307.00 (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, FidexToken has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One FidexToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox, IDAX and Hotbit. FidexToken has a total market capitalization of $9,640.00 and approximately $2,307.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01963385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00188434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FidexToken Profile

FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,128,335,553 tokens. FidexToken’s official message board is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange. FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market.

Buying and Selling FidexToken

FidexToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidexToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidexToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidexToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

