Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 10,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

