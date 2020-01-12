Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Finjan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Finjan by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Finjan by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Finjan by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finjan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNJN opened at $2.23 on Friday. Finjan has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Finjan will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

