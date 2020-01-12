Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTT shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.50 target price on Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FTT opened at C$25.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$21.17 and a 52-week high of C$26.49.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at C$925,892.47. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock worth $158,031 over the last 90 days.

Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

