Fire Lotto Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $185,951.00 and $154.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00329470 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012326 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002553 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008798 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.