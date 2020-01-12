Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FLXS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,156. The firm has a market cap of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of 516.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $48,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,880 shares of company stock valued at $194,683. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,898,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 261,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

