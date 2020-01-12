Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fonar by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fonar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FONR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 34,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Fonar has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

