Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Update

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 67.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Frontdoor by 137.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. 475,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,884. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

