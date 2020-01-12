Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 56,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.3 days. Approximately 42.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 673,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,766,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,623,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 741,960 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,859. Frontier Communications has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.11) EPS. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

