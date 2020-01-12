Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of FFHL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 28,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,713. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuwei Films stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Fuwei Films at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

