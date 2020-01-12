G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GFSZY opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. G4S/ADR has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $15.51.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

