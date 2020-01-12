Galactrum (ORE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galactrum has a market capitalization of $6,700.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Galactrum has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00808384 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00207614 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004546 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00078440 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001701 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,829,489 coins and its circulating supply is 5,109,489 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org.

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

