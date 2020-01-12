GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLIBA. ValuEngine cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. GCI Liberty has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $74.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $227.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. On average, analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

