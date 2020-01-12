GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.84 Million

Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will report sales of $164.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.05 million and the highest is $169.93 million. GDS reported sales of $120.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $579.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.57 million to $583.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $839.62 million, with estimates ranging from $826.96 million to $855.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $51.63 on Friday. GDS has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.24 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $56,112,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 53.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 225.6% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,551 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 610,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

