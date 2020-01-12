General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

