General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.24

News articles about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a daily sentiment score of -1.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected General Motors’ analysis:

GM stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

