GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $599,665.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $599,665.00 and approximately $494.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002307 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000951 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078006 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010032 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

