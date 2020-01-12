Giant Market Capitalization Tops $74,097.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $74,097.00 and $2,726.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including $31.10, $33.89, $13.92 and $70.83. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,777,824 coins and its circulating supply is 6,777,820 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.42, $70.83, $33.89, $31.10, $50.68, $20.33, $7.59, $13.92, $11.91, $18.98, $5.63 and $24.71. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

