Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $2.27 million and $1,233.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009942 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community.

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

