Global Currency Reserve (GCR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,336.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $6,336.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021463 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005273 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,835,265 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

