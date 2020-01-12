Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Short Interest Update

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock remained flat at $$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 61,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,967. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

