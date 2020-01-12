Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 142.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 346,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ GBLI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. Global Indemnity has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

