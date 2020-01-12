Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GWRS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 19,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,434. The company has a market cap of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.08. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.